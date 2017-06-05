NP woman killed after vehicle strikes horses on highway

A 46-year-old North Platte woman has died after the vehicle she was riding in struck several horses that had wandered onto the highway.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, on June 4 at around 3:53 a.m., deputies were advised that five horses were loose on U.S. Highway 83 near Echo School Road.

Upon arrival, the deputy found approximately 30 horses running all over the highway.

As the deputy was attempting to remove the horses from the roadway, a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo, driven by 49-year-old Shawn Tallmon, was traveling northbound, crested a hill and struck three of the animals near mile marker 65.

Also in the vehicle were Shawn’s wife, Dawn Tallmon, 19-year-old Randy Tallmon and 18-year-old Emily Pellegrin, all of North Platte.

Dawn was transported to Great Plains Health where she was pronounced dead.

The other passengers were also transported to GPH, but their injuries are believed to non-life threatening.

Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.