The Hot Sheets (6.5.17): And another, and another, and another one

Daniel C. Alber: Safekeep-Other

Billie Jean Fields: Safekeep-US Dept. of Corrections

Joe Marcario Garcia: Safekeep-US Dept. of Corrections

Omar Gomez: Safekeep-US Dept. of Corrections

Jeremy Donovan Haremza: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (1st)-Over .15

David Edward Hughes: False Reporting, Contempt of Court

Mathew Bryan Jones: Safekeep-US Dept. of Corrections

Zachary R. Klein: Safekeep-Other

Mitzi Darlene McGehee: Safekeep-US Dept. of Corrections

Ty Jared Nunley: Safekeep-US Dept. of Corrections

Rodger Lee Roose: Driving Under Suspension (Felony)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

  1. The jail is making money thats good for our town.

