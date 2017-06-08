Ex-school official accused of attacking wife gets probation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former Shelton school superintendent accused of attacking his wife has been sentenced to 18 months’ probation and fined $500.

46-year-old Brian Redinger was sentenced Thursday in Hall County District Court. He pleaded no contest in April to two misdemeanors: domestic assault and reckless driving after originally pleading not guilty to making terroristic threats, strangulation, domestic assault and criminal attempt at assault.

Sheriff’s investigators say Redinger attacked his wife last year, hitting her head on a car dashboard and later driving at her before she escaped to safety at a Hall County truck stop.

He resigned his position as superintendent of Shelton Public Schools some weeks after his arrest.