The Hot Sheets (6.8.17): Sign, Sign, Everywhere a Sign

Apollos Oswald Fears: Fugitive from Justice

Shawn Douglas Reese: Contempt of Court, Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony), Driving Under Suspension

Marcelles L. Sanchez: Minor in Possession

Kelly Donald Schollmeyer: Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent (Felony), 2nd-Degree Forgery

Daniel Malcom Swanson: Aggravated Assault-Non-Family, Strongarm (Felony)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

