Victims of fatal Keith County crash identified

JUNE 9, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has released the names of two people killed in a crash on I-80 west of Ogallala Thursday evening.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017, at mile marker 121, when an eastbound Toyota Tacoma pick-up crossed the median and collided head-on with a westbound Dodge pick-up.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as Aaron James Davis, 38, of Greeley, Colorado. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota pick-up was Kent T. Brakken, 71, of Cedaredge, Colorado. Brakken was transported to Ogallala Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have determined that seat belts were used in both vehicles. The specific cause of the accident is still under investigation, but medical issues have been ruled out.