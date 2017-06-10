North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (6.10.17): Don’t Think So

Gary Lee Hirdning: Assault on a Corrections Officer (Felony), Trespassing, Resisting Arrest

Taylor Christopher Rivera: Restraining/Protection Order Violation, Assault-Domestic Violence (Felony)

Howard Ray Shaver: Contempt of Court

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

