EEOC lawsuit: Nebraska bank violated federal equal pay law

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Nebraska bank it says violated federal law by paying a woman less than it paid a man for the same work.

The lawsuit says Heritage Bank in Wood River paid Christine Schwieger and another woman, both relationship managers who sold insurance at bank branches, a salary of $30,000, plus commission, from 2010 to 2013.

The lawsuit says that in 2014, a man hired to replace the other woman, who had quit, was paid $40,000 plus commission for the same job.

The EEOC says that the bank did nothing when Schwieger complained, violating the Equal Pay Act of 1963.

A message left late Tuesday afternoon for a bank official seeking comment was not immediately returned.