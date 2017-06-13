North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (6.13.17): Unheeded Warnings

Dianne Sue Butterfield: Probation Violation

Douglas T. Haney: Intentional Child Abuse (Felony), Child Abuse (Felony), Driving Under the Influence of Liquor-Boat

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

