Hershey Maintenance Supt. accused of making threats with gun

Hershey’s Maintenance Superintendent is in some hot water following a disturbance early Thursday morning.

At around 2:28 a.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a man threatening people with a gun in the 700 block of West 2nd Street, in Hershey.

Deputies arrived and made contact with a female who alleged that her boyfriend, 50-year-old Ronnie Stewart, had assaulted her and pointed a shotgun at another subject. The victim stated that she and the other person were able to flee the scene.

Deputies made contact with Stewart via telephone and asked him to come outside. Stewart reportedly exited the home without incident and was detained.

According to Chief Deputy Roland Kramer, deputies then searched the residence to ensure that there were no other subjects inside. While inside, deputies observed drug paraphernalia and several firearms, two of which had been reported stolen at an earlier date.

Following the initial investigation, it was determined that probable cause existed to arrest Stewart and charge him with 3rd-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and felony terroristic threats.

Stewart was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center. Kramer says the investigation is ongoing.