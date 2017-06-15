Nebraska senator: Lawmakers should get gun training

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator says special training should be available to lawmakers and staffers who want to carry concealed weapons outside the state Capitol.
Army veteran and Republican Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon says he intends to propose a bill next year that would provide armed-defense training for legislative employees and state senators.
The decision was prompted by Wednesday’s shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice near Washington, D.C. Brewer said that without Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s security detail, the shooter could have killed everyone on the field “and they could have done nothing but run.”
The lawmaker says that Capitol security protects lawmakers in the building, but the state can’t afford security details as lawmakers travel in their districts.
Comments
cowboyjoe says
The way the democrats are acting, everyone should carry a gun for protection from those nuts. It was just a matter of time before they (democrats) would start killing Republicians. They have done everything else to regain thier control to overthrow the United States.
WTF says
WOW ? Joe, get back on your meds as quickly as possible ! It is rhetoric like this from ignorant, ill-informed people that keep the hostility alive . ( the idiot wanting to shoot up the pizza place was NOT a Democrat. ). Also, might want to check your spelling if you wish to be thought of as intelligent. Some people are just crazy plain and simple, and they come in all sizes and shapes.