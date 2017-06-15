North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (6.15.17): Always Fresh

Andrew William Boggs: Contempt of Court

Phillip Douglas Lough: Fugitive from Justice-Hardin County, Kentucky

Ronnie Clayton Stewart: Domestic Assault, Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony), Terroristic Threats (Felony), Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony (Felony)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

  1. With all this Nebraska Land Days traffic, I’d bet there’s gonna be a whole lot more DUI and Meth arrests in the next few days,

