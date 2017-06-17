Police: 1 dead, another injured overnight at south Omaha bar

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating an incident at a south Omaha bar that left one man dead and another injured.

Police say officers were called to JD’s Circle-In just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Officers arriving on the scene found 27-year-old Paul Gordon dead and 21-year-old Nikolas Gordon injured. Nikolas Gordon was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. It was not clear if or how the men were related.

Police did not release details about what had happened or how the injuries to the men occurred.

No arrests in the case have been reported. The investigation continued Saturday.