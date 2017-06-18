North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

The Hot Sheets (6.18.17): Only Took Eight Seconds

by 1 Comment

Mason Cole Amweg: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Minor in Possession, Possession of Hashish (Felony)

Aaron Johnathan Hernandez: Fugitive from Justice

Daryl Paul Jones: Failure to Appear

Marion Anthony Lara: 3rd-Degree Assault, Child Abuse (Felony)

Justin L-T Marques-Wheeler: Failure to Appear

Clifton Duane Swink: Failure to Appear (x2)

Shane Tucker Weller: Theft by Unlawful Taking

Click Here To See Past Hot Sheets

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *