Inmate accused of assaulting 2 employees at Nebraska prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An inmate is accused of assaulting two employees at a Nebraska prison.
The Department of Correctional Services says the inmate struck both employees in the head around 7:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Correctional Center.
Officials say the inmate was agitated and attacked the employees as they were escorting him to a holding cell. They say the unidentified inmate was subdued with pepper spray.
The employees were assessed at a local hospital. One was given stiches for a cut above the eye and the other had no notable injuries.
Officials say the incident was isolated and did not affect the prison’s operations.
Comments
cowboyjoe says
I do not understand wy the guards put up with this. The prisoners are not there because they are nice people. When they start acting up beat the crap out of them and toss them in solitary confinement for a while.