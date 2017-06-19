Ricketts thanks Trump administration for immigration action

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is thanking the Trump administration for its decision to cancel a program designed to protect certain immigrants who came the U.S. illegally but have children who are American citizens.

Ricketts on Monday criticized the Obama administration program as unfair and unjust to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. legally and obtained their status through the proper channels.

The Deferred Action for Parents of Americans had been put on hold while a lawsuit filed by 26 states worked its way through the courts, so Nebraska state agencies weren’t following it. The policy’s supporters say it’s a matter of common decency.

Ricketts says he recently directed the agencies to comply with the Trump administration’s decision. State agencies check immigration status before approving public benefits.