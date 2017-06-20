North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (6.20.17): Fast Cars and Freedom

Jeffrey Todd Anderson: Driving Under the Influence (1st)

Susan Lynne Hiatt: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (3rd)

Jerrita Lynneya Kindle: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Dequan Raymond Navarrete: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Santos Diego Polanco: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (4th or Greater, Felony), Refusal to Submit to Chemical/Breath Test (Felony), Driving Under Suspension

Arthur Lamonte Smith: Probation Violation

Russell Smith: Theft and Use of Vehicle (Felony), Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (2nd), Contempt of Court, Driving Under Suspension

Sandra Grace Weller: Juvenile Offender, Child Abuse

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

