The Hot Sheets (6.21.17): Down and to the Right a Little Please

Evan Cole Collins: Fugitive from Justice-Dawson County

Thomas Andrew Standish: Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

  1. They need a pic of Standish with his new t-shirt on..

  2. At least they have ac in jail! also gym internet i thought when you went to jail it was suppose be for being Naughty not luxry of lilife!Oh Well !

