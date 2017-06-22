North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (6.22.17): Flush It

Dominick Joseph Blea: Failure to Appear (x2)

Matthew John Earhart: Failure to Appear

Troy Douglas Horton: 3rd Degree Assault, Disturbing the Peace

Alfredo Benitez Leon: Assault-Domestic Violence (Felony)

Mark Allen Pearce: Safekeep

Michael Alexander Perez: Possession of Marijuana with Intent (Felony), Possession of Oxycodone (Felony), Destroying Evidence (Felony

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

  1. Mark Pearce, spawn of Julius Rosenberg ? Look it up, spitting image I swear to God !

