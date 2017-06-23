North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (6.23.17): Don’t Wanna Know

Travis Jermome Bennett: Failure to Appear

Joseph Anthony Caputo: Failure to Appear (x2)

Joseph Tyler Dewey: Probation Violation, Assault

Samuel Joseph Todd: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Refusal to Submit to Chemical/Breath Test, Destroying Evidence (Felony)

Joel J. Watermeier: Fugitive from Justice-Lancaster County

Nicholas Blake Wilcox: Contempt of Court

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

