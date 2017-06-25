North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (6.25.17): Temper Tantrum

Justin Riley Freeze: 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault (Felony), Child Abuse, Criminal Mischief

Sarah Garrett: 2nd-Degree Criminal Trespass

Tyne Rena Kreber: Assault-Domestic Violence

Juan Felipe Martinez: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (1st), Traffic Offenses

Stephanie Nicole Palu: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (2nd), Refusal to Submit to Chemical/Breath Test

Christopher Patrick Schirmer: Fugitive from Justice-Buffalo County

Martin Hilario Velazquez: Trespassing, Disturbing the Peace

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

  1. ANGER MANGEMENT ,STRESS CLASSES !!!!!!

