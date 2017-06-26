North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (6.26.17): Look Into My Eyes

Cameron Mikel Alexander: Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Chad M. Dalton: Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Mandy Joe Engler: Refusal to Submit to Chemical/Breath Test, Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Bridget R. Gentry: No Charges Listed

Timothy Paul Jones: Assault (Felony)

Eric Jason Shaw: Assault-Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

Trevor Anthony Whitaker: Driving Under Suspension

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

