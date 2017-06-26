Century-old letter appears in Lincoln mail carrier’s stack

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln mail carrier faced an impossible task earlier this month when he found a letter sent more than 100 years ago in his pile.

The letter with a 2-cent stamp showed up in the pile of mail Larry Schultz was sorting for his route in the area June 14. Its recipient, Grace Wheeler, died in 1947, and her family home was torn down in 1965 to make way for the Nebraska Capitol’s south parking lot.

The three-page letter from Wheeler’s daughter, Margaret Casady, was mailed from Des Moines, Iowa, on June 1, 1914. It’s unknown how it appeared in Schultz’s stack and has been sent to other family members.