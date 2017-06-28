Omaha man sentenced to prison for fatal crash last year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 60-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to 40 to 50 years in prison for causing a crash last year that killed a motorcyclist.

Kevin Malone was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County District Court. He was convicted in May of felony motor vehicle homicide, manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash and driving without an ignition interlock device.

Police says Malone was drunk when his car crashed into a motorcycle driven by 43-year-old Justin Hart of Omaha on Aug. 31. Hart died at an Omaha hospital.

Police say Malone drove from the crash scene. Numerous witnesses provided police with a description of the vehicle and driver.