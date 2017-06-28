Woman gets 5-7 years for crash death while driving drunk

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman has been imprisoned for causing a fatal crash while driving drunk last November in Douglas County.

Online court records say Emily Standley was sentenced Tuesday to five to seven years in prison. She’d pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. The judge credited her for seven days served in custody and revoked her driver’s license for 15 years.

Investigators say Standley was driving Nov. 4 when she ran a red light just north of Omaha and was hit by a pickup. The crash killed 18-year-old Jason Hald, who was a passenger in Standley’s car.

Investigators say Standley’s blood alcohol content was 0.113 — well over the legal limit of 0.08 percent.