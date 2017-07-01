North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (7.1.17): How’d That Work Out for Ya

Richard L. Cash: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (3rd), Refusal to Submit to Chemical/Breath Test, Resisting Arrest

Rodney Gene Edgar: 2nd-Degree Domestic Assault

Christian David Kotik: Minor in Possession

Steven Eddie Perez: Failure to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Theft by Unlawful Taking ($1,500-$5,000, Felony)

Cole Dale Picotte: Trespassing

San Anthony Suhr: Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Felony)

Calinda Fern Vantine: Safekeep (Sioux County)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

