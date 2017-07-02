7 Nebraska recreation areas to allow fireworks July Fourth

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say fireworks will be allowed at seven state recreation areas on July Fourth.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the seven are Branched Oak near Malcolm, Fort Kearny near Kearney, Memphis State Recreation Area near Memphis, the Fremont area near Fremont, Two Rivers near Venice, Pawnee near Emerald and Wagon Train near Hickman.

Fireworks will be permitted from 8 a.m. until midnight on July Fourth only. Signs will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and their boundaries will be clearly marked.

Fireworks at Branched Oak may be used only in posted areas at Liebers Point.

Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska by the state fire marshal are permitted. Visitors must pick up expended fireworks and deposit them in appropriate containers.