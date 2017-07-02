7 Nebraska recreation areas to allow fireworks July Fourth

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say fireworks will be allowed at seven state recreation areas on July Fourth.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the seven are Branched Oak near Malcolm, Fort Kearny near Kearney, Memphis State Recreation Area near Memphis, the Fremont area near Fremont, Two Rivers near Venice, Pawnee near Emerald and Wagon Train near Hickman.
Fireworks will be permitted from 8 a.m. until midnight on July Fourth only. Signs will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and their boundaries will be clearly marked.
Fireworks at Branched Oak may be used only in posted areas at Liebers Point.
Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska by the state fire marshal are permitted. Visitors must pick up expended fireworks and deposit them in appropriate containers.
Comments
WTF says
How is it decided which State Areas get to properly celebrate and others get to hear about how much fun was had by the privileged ones ? Smacks of favoritism if you ask me !
WTF says
There are 58 State recreation areas and 12 State parks . That sounds about right 7 will be able to enjoy the shows. We should all be thankful for these scraps that are thrown our way from the all- gracious hand that feeds us . YEA INDEPENDENCE !!!!!!!!!