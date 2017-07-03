Mayoral race in Omaha sets spending records

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mayoral race in Omaha this spring has set spending records.

Republican Mayor Jean Stothert and Democratic challenger Heath Mello spent about $3.8 million combined during the campaign. The candidates surpassed the previous spending record for the fourth time in the past six city elections.

Outside groups, including Firefighters for Better Government, spent an additional $750,000 to sway voters.

Paul Landow is a political science professor at University of Nebraska at Omaha. He says Omaha residents can expect the cost of future mayor’s races to increase.

Landow estimates the 2021 mayoral election could top $5 million. He says the influx of money into local elections follows a national trend.

Stothert won re-election with just over 52,500 votes compared to Mello’s more than 46,700 votes.