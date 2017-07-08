North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (7.8.17): Coulda Told Ya That

James Lee Cervantes: 3rd-Degree Assault, Obstructing the Police, Fugitive from Justice-Adams County

Tyler Aaron Franssen: Theft by Unlawful Taking, Criminal Mischief

Teresa Elaine Marshall: Resisting Arrest, Assault-Domestic Assault, Obstructing the Police

Trevor James Redden: Fraud-Insufficient Funds Check ($1,500-$5,000, Felony)

Valerie Diane Thorpe: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony), Deliver or Possess Schedule 4 or 5 Controlled Substance (Felony), Safekeep (NE Dept of Corrections)

Nicholas John White: Assault-Domestic Violence, Safekeep (NE Dept of Corrections)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

