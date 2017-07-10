Joe Bethuel Knox, of Wellfleet, NE, died at home on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at the age of 67.

Joe was born March 18, 1950, to Dalton Bethuel and Eloise Maxine DeTour Knox in North Platte, NE, and grew up in Wellfleet. Joe attended grade school in Wellfleet and high school in Maywood, graduating in 1968. He went on to the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture in Curtis where he received a degree in diesel mechanics.

Joe operated the filling station in Wellfleet during the ’70’s and raised livestock. During the ’80’s he went to work for Circle K Farms and in 1995 opened his own mechanic shop. In the past few years, Joe had been working for the Lincoln County Department of Roads as a Grader Operator. Joe was very active in the Wellfleet community. He served on the Volunteer Fire Department and spent several years as Fire Chief.

On March 2, 1991, Joe was united in marriage to Sharon Louise Coviello Knoll in Wellfleet. They lived in town for a year then moved to a home north of Wellfleet. Joe enjoyed camping and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was very handy, if no one else could fix something, Joe could. He even built a mini train which he drove in many parades.

He is survived by his children, Jeff (Erin) Knox, of Wellfleet, Jodi (Ron) Lemmert, of Ogallala, NE, and Jami (Bill) Schaffnitt, of Kearney, NE; six grandchildren, Ayden, Avery, Dalton, Breanna, Jayden and Lydia; sister, Carmen Knox, of North Platte; his uncle, Berdette “Butch” Knox, of Colorado Springs, CO; and other family.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; parents, Dalton Knox and Eloise Knox Look; and stepfather, William “Bill” Look.

Cremation was chosen. Graveside Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in the Wellfleet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Wellfleet Volunteer Fire Department or the Wellfleet Community Club. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the graveside. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.