Kearney man gets 5 years in federal child porn case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former security supervisor for the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department has been given five years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The sentence was handed down Friday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to Brian Farrar, of Kearney. He’d pleaded guilty.

Federal officials say a tip in late 2015 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated Farrar had uploaded 50 child porn images to his email account. Prosecutors say a search of Farrar’s Kearney home turned up child porn on Farrar’s desktop computer.

A Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman has said Farrar was a security supervisor at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney and that’d he worked for the department from June 1996 through September last year.