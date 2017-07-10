Kearney mom accused of child abuse gets year of probation

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A 50-year-old Kearney woman accused of child abuse has been given a year of probation.

Online court records say Rebacca Hofaker-Zeller pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge. In addition to the probation, she also was sentenced last month to a day in jail already served.

A court document says a Buffalo County sheriff’s deputy arrested Hofaker-Zeller in December after day care workers discovered bruises and red marks on the face of one of her daughters. The girl and two sisters told social workers about being struck with an open hand and spanked with a belt.