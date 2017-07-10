Rick Lee Martin, age 69 of North Platte, passed away Sunday July 9, 2017 at his home in North Platte.

Rick was born on September 19, 1947 in Portland, OR to G.E. and Doris (Wissbaum) Martin. He grew up in McCook and moved to North Platte his senior year and graduated with the class of 1965. He joined the US Army in November of 1967 and served in Vietnam. After returning home, he married Mary Ann Stefani and to this union a daughter Stacey Ann was born. Rick worked construction on the interstate project and later worked for Hipp Wholesale from 1971 thru 1987. He married M.L. Allen on May 21, 1983 in North Platte and to this union a son Charlie was born. The couple purchased Culligan and ran the business together until 2003 when he retired. Rick enjoyed his retirement fishing, golfing, hunting and any kind of gambling. He loved music, animals, and people, and will be greatly missed.

Rick is survived by his wife M.L. Martin of North Platte; children Stacey (Jeff Anderson) Martin of Hershey and Charlie (Chelsey Anderson) Martin of Tryon; grandchildren Stefani (Benny Alamea) Martin of Lincoln, Charlie Robinson of North Platte and Emmy Lee Martin of Tryon; great granddaughter Sofia Alamea of Lincoln; brother-in-law Stewart (Kathy) Allen of North Platte; nephews Matt (Audra) Allen and children of Arthur, and Mark Allen of North Platte; aunt Lois Jane (Owen) Beneda of McCook; as well as numerous other family members and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents G.E. and Doris Martin; and wife Mary Ann.

Memorials are suggested to Pheasants Forever and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday July 13, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home. A reception will immediately follow the service at the House Bar. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday July 12, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.