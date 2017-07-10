Southwest Nebraska crash killed driver, authorities say

INDIANOLA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a southwest Nebraska crash has killed a driver and injured his passenger.

The accident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Indianola in Red Willow County. The Nebraska State Patrol says a southbound pickup went out of control on a gravel road and rolled into a ditch.

The patrol identified the driver as 23-year-old Aaron Jones, who lived in Cambridge. His passenger, 19-year-old Holly Myers, of Horace, Kansas, was taken to a McCook hospital and then flown to a Kearney hospital.

The crash is being investigated.