KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been killed while running along a roadway in western Nebraska.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, about a half-mile (1 kilometer) west of Kimball.

Authorities say 33-year-old Erin Aerni was running west on the north shoulder of U.S. Highway 30 when she was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Caroljo Nagel.

The accident is being investigated.

Aerni lived in Kimball.