Betty Jean McEvoy, age 94, of North Platte, died June 11, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

Betty was born June 25, 1922 in Pittsburg, KS to David Wilson and Jean Alice (Paden) Webb, I. She was the middle child of three, having one older brother, David, and one younger brother, Olin. When Betty was five her family moved to Louisville, NE. She graduated from Louisville High School as valedictorian in 1940. She graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1945 and from Bryan School of Nursing in 1946 with B.S. and R.N. degrees. Betty’s first job as a registered nurse was in North Platte at Memorial Hospital. After moving to North Platte she met and fell in love with Louis “Pat” McEvoy. They were married in Louisville, NE October 6, 1946. Pat and Betty owned the Ideal Dairy in North Platte for a short time. After selling the dairy, Pat began working as a mail carrier and Betty became a homemaker. She also taught private piano lessons for several years. They had four children, Jean Louise, Mary Jo, Patrick Webb, and Peter Lee. After their youngest child was in junior high, Betty began working as a nurse for Dr. Robert F. Getty. She continued working for Dr. Getty for 20 years and upon her retirement from his office worked for the Red Cross for four years. Betty joined the First United Presbyterian Church on July 2, 1950. She and Pat were very active in the church for over 50 years. During her 67-year membership she was a Mariner, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and served in the quilting group and sewing club. She was known fondly as “Nurse Betty” at church camp. Betty was a long-time member of Monday Musicale, Sandhills Symphony, Diamond Kiwanis, Tout Bird Club, Antique Club, and RSVP. She was an excellent pianist and accompanied many soloists, ensembles, and various other groups throughout west-central Nebraska. Betty enjoyed playing duets with her daughters, Jean and Mary Jo. She occasionally played for church services at Linden Court when she was a 93-year-old resident there. Betty was also an accomplished cellist. Betty’s parents taught her bridge when she was in high school; she loved playing this game her entire life. She and Pat were in several bridge groups, as well as pinochle and canasta card clubs. Hand-quilting was one of her favorite pastimes and Betty continued to create beautiful quilting projects until her death. She was an avid shopper, with shoes and purses being particular favorites. She was delighted when spring came, as that meant having and going to garage sales with friends. Betty and Pat enjoyed camping, fishing, birding, reading, and working difficult crossword puzzles. They loved to travel with friends and family and had many memorable trips throughout the United States and abroad. After retirement they became “snowbirds,” spending many winters in Texas and Arizona. In 2011 Betty and Pat celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Betty is survived by her four loving children, Jean (David Schnitzler) McEvoy of Severn, MD, Mary Jo (Ralph) Gosnell, of North Platte; Patrick (Shirley) McEvoy, of Hershey, Peter (Madeleine Gauthier) McEvoy, of Washington, DC; brother, Olin Webb of Denver, CO; sister-in-law, Barbara Peltier of White Bear Lake, MN. Betty is also survived by seven grandchildren, Thomas (Amelia Stoll) Gosnell, Rebecca (Jeff) Brittenham, Jennifer (D.J.) Canfield, Patrick (Ellen) McEvoy, Peter McEvoy, Sean ( Ivy Yuan Li) McEvoy, and Mitchell (Laura Bay) McEvoy; three step-grandchildren, Clayton (Stevi) Rawles, Rocky (Lindsey) Rawles, and Jimmy (Steph) Rawles; eight great-grandchildren; two unborn great-grandchildren; sixteen step-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Arthur “Pat” McEvoy, June 3, 2012; her parents, David Wilson Webb I and Jean Alice (Paden) Webb; brother, David Webb II; sisters-in-law Mary Webb and Ardis Webb; and a host of dear friends and other family members.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday July 14, 2017 at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with Pastor Scott Mustion officiating. After the service a lunch reception will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church at 1901 West Leota in North Platte.