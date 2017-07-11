Francis Carl “Frank” Peck, Sr., of North Platte, NE, passed away surrounded by his family and joined his loving wife, Erla, on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Great Plains Health, at the age of 85.

Frank was born in Salsaw, OK, on September 12, 1931, to Carl E. and Ruth Mae Edis Peck while the couple was on their way to settling in North Platte. Frank and his siblings grew up along the North Platte River and attended public schools. Along the river is where Frank found a love for hunting, fishing, camping and swimming, which carried him through his golden years and was passed down from his children to his great great-grandchildren.

After his schooling, Frank went to work for the Union Pacific Fruit Express, McLaughlin’s, Cement Products and Purdyman Sand and Gravel, and also owned and operated his own tractor salvage business. In 1954 Frank started working for James E. Simon and through the years, helped him build the company. Frank retired from Simon Contractors 40 years later.

In 1948 Frank met a beautiful, young lady, Erla Lucille Telitz, in North Platte and before the couple could marry, they had to build a home together. With the house completed, they were united in marriage on November 22, 1950. Frank and Erla raised seven children and celebrated over 65 years of marriage together. The couple enjoyed life and their retirement. They loved traveling together in their RV from the East Coast to the West Coast.

Frank was a member of the First Baptist Church, Moose Lodge, Eagles and a ski club. In his younger days, he and his brothers loved tinkering with race cars. He was also a Golden Glove Boxer who proved dynamite did come in small packages.

Frank will be greatly missed and remembered as a “Jack of all trades, Master of All.” And as Frank would say, “Be good, and if you can’t, have fun!”

He leaves behind his children, Frank, Jr. (Cheryl) Peck, Chris (Ron) Richardson, Deanna (Frank) Savage, Jeanna (Joe) Koubek, Steve (Lorena) Peck and Tanya (Todd) Gayman, all of North Platte; and grandchildren, Travers (Jodi) Richardson, Vicki (Brent) Langemeier, Trent (Melissa) Richardson, Robby (Meghan) Peck, Tylan Gayman, Jamie (Aaron) Koubek, Kandace (Grady) Carpenter, Tusten Gayman, Jade (Brittany) Koubek, Jaustin Koubek, Lane (Sidney) Carpenter and Rick (Dawn) Erdman.

Survivors also include his great-grandchildren, Karsen (Jimmy) Falcon, Lane Richardson, Jordan (Michael) Beisner, Kaden Langemeier, Kyler Peck, Brittney Richardson, Mekennah Kemp, Maylah Langemeier, Madden Fattig, Jaylen Koubek, Andrew Richardson, Kambree Kemp, Steven Richardson, Madelyn Koubek, Coy Gayman and Jaxon Koubek; great great-grandchildren, Greah Falcon and Taylar Beisner; brother, Bill, Sr. (Vina) Peck, and sister, Carol (Dale) Douglas, of North Platte; as well as many other family members and good friends which he considered family.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Erla, daughter, Kathleen Jo Peck, and grandson, Frankie Lloyd Peck; his parents, Carl and Ruth Peck; and brother, Don Peck.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the First Baptist Church and casual dress is requested please. Inurnment will follow in the North Platte Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.