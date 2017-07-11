Lincoln resident claims city yard policing system unfair

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln resident barred from letting some plants in his garden grow to their full height says the city’s system of yard policing needs significant reform.

Bob Kuzelka is an associate professor emeritus at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources. He says Lincoln’s system of regulating what homeowners can grow in their own yards needs an update because it can be based on aesthetics rather than health and safety.

The city has ordered Kuzelka to cut his tall-growing bromegrass earlier than usual for the last three years. The orders respond to complaints from a neighbor about Kuzelka’s woolly yard.

County Weed Control Authority Superintendent Brent Meyer says he’ll enforce whatever the city wants to put into city code.