Man shoots woman in hand, takes own life in Hershey

A young man is dead and a woman was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand following a disturbance in Hershey on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the report of a shooting on East Second Street, in Hershey, at around 1:56 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found a female with a gunshot wound to her hand. It was reported that a male subject was also shot and may be deceased.

Deputies entered the residence and found the “young man” deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a young couple had gotten into an argument at an earlier time.

Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the female went to her mother’s house in Hershey. At around 1:55 p.m., the male subject arrived at the residence armed with a handgun. He stated that he wanted to talk to his girlfriend.

Kramer says a struggle occurred between the male subject, the mother, and the mother’s boyfriend.

At some point, the mother was reportedly shot in the hand. Kramer says all subjects then fled the home and the young male turned the gun on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was taken to Great Plains Health for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Kramer says the investigation is ongoing and the names of those involved are being withheld at this time.