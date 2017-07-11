NPCC Lady Knights basketball adds two players to 2017 class

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team has announced the signing of two players to the 2017-18 team.

Naria Hall of Wicita, Kan., and Hannah Johnson of Hershey, Neb., will join the Lady Knights this fall.

Hall, who played her high school basketball at Wichita South High School, played last season at Colby Community College. At Colby, Hall averaged 5.2 points per game, two rebounds per game, 23 assists, and 28 steals in 29 games.

Johnson, graduated from Hershey in 2016. Johnson averaged 7.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.8 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game.

These two will join Nahatabaa Nacona from Chinle, Ariz., Tiara Hartfield, from Houston, Texas; and Jasmine Satterwhite, from Austin Texas on the Lady Knights basketball team for the 2017-18 season.