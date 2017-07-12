AUDIO: Nebraska Greats Foundation to host golf tournament at River’s Edge on Friday

The Nebraska Greats Foundation will host the 2017 North Platte Golf Classic on Friday, July 14th at River’s Edge Golf Club.

This is your chance to golf with former Nebraska athletes and support the mission of the Nebraska Greats Foundation in providing financial assistance to former Nebraska collegiate athletes who, as a result of a medical challenge, have exhausted both their insurance and personal resources.

The goal of the event is to build awareness of the Foundation in Western Nebraska and statewide plus raise money for the Foundation.

In attendance will be Nebraska’s Heismann Trophy Winners Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch along other former Huskers such as Tony Davis, Jerry Murtaugh, Bob Churchich, Jeff Kinney and others.

Event Details

Location: River’s Edge Golf Course

1008 W 18th St, North Platte, NE 69101

Date: Friday July 14, 2017

Lunch: 12:00 P.M.

Shotgun Start Time: 1:00 P.M.

Golf Format: 4-person Scramble

Entry Fee: $1000/per team – or – $250/per person to be placed on a team

Fee Covers: 18 holes of golf, cart fees, lunch, refreshments

The event will be open to corporate sponsors, players and donors to the Foundation. The event will not be open to the public. Because this is a fund raising event we need to honor the donors and allow for some exclusivity.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Darrel Smith on 308-534-4230 or Margie Smith msmith@negreats.org for more information.

Online Sign-Up Form

2017 North Platte Golf Classic Sponsors

NebraskaLand National Bank

Best Western Plus