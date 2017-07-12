Heatstroke blamed for dog’s death on hot Nebraska balcony

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Veterinarians say an English bulldog has died of heatstroke after being left on a hot apartment balcony in an Omaha suburb.

Nebraska Humane Society officials were sent to the Bellevue apartment complex around 12:50 p.m. Monday, where they found the dog’s carcass. There was food and water on the balcony, which was in direct sunlight.

National Weather Service say the temperature at the time was 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius) and the heat index was 97 (36 Celsius).

The humane society’s Mark Langan says veterinarians determined that the 16-month-old’s dog’s death was “consistent with signs of heatstroke.” Experts say a bulldog’s pushed-up snout makes it harder for the animal to eliminate heat by panting.

The names of the dog’s owners haven’t been released. No arrests or citations have been reported.