NPCC Lady Knights volleyball team named NJCAA top academic team

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team coached by Alexa McCall, was named by the National Junior College Athletic Association as the Academic Team of the Year for volleyball during the 2016 – 17 school year.

The Lady Knights finished the school year with a 3.86 cumulative grade point average as a team.

The only team in the NJCAA in all sports to finish with a higher GPA was the Daytona State College women’s golf team, with a 3.89 GPA.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this set of girls and the hard work that they put in, “ McCall said. “They started the year with high expectations, which made this possible.”

Earlier this month, 10 Lady Knight volleyball players received Academic Student-Athlete Awards by the NJCAA.

“The hours spent in the gym, on top of keeping on their school work, shows their dedication and mostly what great kids they are,” McCall said. “They pushed each other and made their goal of a 3.8 team GPA and this is just icing on the cake.”

Members of the 2016 NPCC volleyball team were: Aly Camacho, Megan Chintala, Mikenna Curlee,Jessica Eckhout, Madi Gilg, MaKenna Ketter, Brooklyn Krehmeyer, Cheyanne Kuhlmann, Jessica Lovitt, Josie Palmer, Antonya Schaffert, Ashley Starr and Shelby Wolever.