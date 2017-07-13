Carolgene Moorhous, 74, of North Platte, passed away July 10, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Carol was born on Nov. 14, 1942, in Inglewood, California, to Clifford W. and Winifred (Parsons) Swanson. She grew up in Colby, Kansas.

After graduation, she married Russell Moorhous on March 30, 1973, in McCook. The couple lived in McCook before moving to North Platte in 1980, then back to McCook and Texas, and finally back to North Platte.

Carol worked as a florist at Jared’s, U-Save, Sixth Street and Westfield Floral shops, retiring in 1998. She will be remembered as loving her crafts and her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Winifred Swanson.

Carol is survived by her husband, Russell of North Platte; children, Brad (Janelle) Moorhous of North Platte and Tyler (Stephanie) Moorhous of Ogallala; grandchildren, Faith, Brooke and Brodie; brother, Gerald (Blenda) Swanson of Grapeland, Texas; nephews, David (Natalie) Swanson of Houston, Texas, and Jim (Regina) Swanson of Grapeland; as well as numerous other family members and many friends.

Memorials are suggested in her name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Deardoff officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, July 13, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.