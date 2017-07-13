Omaha mayor pushes reform after Native American man’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mayor of Omaha is forming a Native American advisory board and Omaha police officers will receive training on indigenous culture after a man died in police custody.

City officials and leaders in the indigenous community met after the June 5 death of unarmed Native American Zachary Bearheels.

Police say Bearheels died after being shocked 12 times with a Taser, punched and dragged by his hair by officers. Police allege they were responding to a disturbance call at a convenience store.

Indian Affairs Commissioner Rudi Mitchell says long hair is considered sacred for Native American men.

Mayor Jean Stothert will create the advisory board by executive order. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer is organizing training on Native American culture sensitivity.

Schmaderer recommends two of the officers involved in Bearheels’ death be fired.