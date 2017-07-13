Rhoda Belle (Mayfield) Bringewatt Ozanne, 86, of North Platte, passed away July 10, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Rhoda Belle was born on Sept. 8, 1930, in North Platte to Oliver “Jack” and Wilma Loeta (Broeder) Mayfield. She was the youngest of four children. She attended McPherson County School in her early childhood years, and she graduated high school in 1948 from Filer, Idaho.

On Dec. 30, 1948, she married Merle Wilhelm Bringewatt in North Platte, and to this union seven children were born.

After Merle passed away in 1974, she married Raymond L. Ozanne Sr. in North Platte. They moved to Brady, where they owned and operated the L & M Café for several years before retiring. After Ray passed away in 1989, Rhoda bought the Fat Sisters Café in Wallace. She continued to live in Wallace until her death. She enjoyed the restaurant business, playing pitch, crocheting and making quilts for every grandchild upon their high school graduation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Wilma Mayfield; husbands, Merle Bringewatt and Raymond Ozanne; daughter, Linda Atkinson; and siblings, Lola Faye Stoddard, Corp. Curtis Dean Mayfield and Oliver Grant Mayfield.

Rhoda Belle is survived by her children, Bob (Kim) Bringewatt, Bill (Deb) Bringewatt, Dale (Lisa) Bringewatt, Diann Bringewatt, Sharon (Jeff) Hirtzel and Carol (Jerry) Sherman; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.

A memorial has been established in her name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 17, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Witt officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., on Sunday, July 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.