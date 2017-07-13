Robert LeRoy Burton, 71, passed away July 12, 2017, in Fremont.

Robert was born on Dec. 16, 1945, in Maywood to Roy I. Burton and Rowena Ruth Towne Burton. Robert had one older sister, Iona. Iona and Robert were raised on a farm southwest of Maywood. He graduated from Maywood High School in 1964 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1968. While growing up, Robert was very active in 4-H, baseball and high school sports.

In August 1967, Robert married Janice Teel. To this union three children were born, Ryan, Robin and RaeAnn.

Robert worked for the State of Nebraska, Educational Lands and Funds, and Farmland Industries before moving his family to the farm in 1974. Robert and Janice raised their children on the farm southwest of Maywood.

Robert was a 4-H leader and baseball coach and served on the Ag Valley Co-op board. His hobbies included target rifle shooting that found him traveling to and winning many competitions, hunting, wood carving and spending time with his four precious grandchildren.

In 2009, Robert suffered a severe stoke and moved to Ambassador Long Term Care in Nebraska City. In 2015, Robert moved to Dunklau Gardens Long Term Care in Fremont. This located him right between his children and their families, Robin and Michelle Burton of Schuyler and Jared and RaeAnn Knoell of Omaha. During his time in Nebraska City and Fremont, he made many new friends and always enjoyed visits from his little grandchildren, joking with them and asking them about their activities. The staff always commented on his politeness and courtesy.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Rowena Burton, and his sister, Iona Daniels.

Robert is survived by his children, Ryan (Andrea) Burton of North Platte, Robin (Michelle) Burton of Schuyler and RaeAnn (Jared) Knoell of Omaha; four grandchildren, Mason and Reese Knoell and Brinley and Brian Burton; nephews, Kevin and Ken Halley; and niece, Kristi Wever.

Memorials are suggested to the Maywood Christian Church or Maywood Community Hall. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17, at the Maywood Christian Church with Pastor Dale Heimer officiating. Burial will be at the Maywood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis, which is in charge of arrangements.