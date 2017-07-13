Taylon Glen Thompson, age 22 of North Platte, passed away Tuesday July 11, 2017.

Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July 18, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Maroney officiating. Burial will follow at the Eclipse Cemetery near Tryon at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday July 17, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.