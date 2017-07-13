North Platte Post

The Hot Sheet (7.13.17): How do you really feel?

by 1 Comment

Jon Jay Dink Caudillo: Resisting Arrest (x2, Felony), Failure to Appear

Sara Nicole Cyrus: 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault

Arturo Hernandez-Gallardo: Safekeep-NE Dept. of Corrections

Patrick Martin Kresha: Safekeep-NE Dept. of Corrections

Natasha Jenay Thomas: Probation Violation

Michael Allen Trevino: Contempt of Court

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

Comments

  1. If these pesky locals would straighten up, Kowboy Kramer could make more money housing STATE prisoners ( who are much more profitable than locals ) . Why do you suppose the “new ” jail is the size it is ? WHOOP DI O KAI AY GO KOSMO !

    Current score: 0
    Reply

