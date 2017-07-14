Eiliene James, 87, of North Platte, passed away July 11, 2017 at home.

She was born October 15, 1929 to Raymond and Jule D. (Harris) Strong at Ekalaka, Montana. She was united in marriage to Annard James in 1945. Eiliene was a stay at home mom and later was a waitress at Chambers Café in North Platte. Eiliene was very active in the church, later becoming an ordained minister, taking part in many funerals and baptisms. She helped her daughter, Dee at Dee’s Daycare, she deeply loved the children there and they loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Dee May of North Platte; her brother, Willard (Vicki) Strong of Rapid City, SD; seven grandchildren, Kevin James, Teresa James, Dan James, Dixie Lehmkuhler, Tim Alexander, Gail James and Troy James.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Annard James; two sons, Bob James, most recently, Byron James on June 20, 2017; siblings, Mildred Hedricks, Anna Boneinel, Wilma Geough and Dixie Sheer.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. A celebration of Eiliene and Byron’s Life will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Joseph Carty officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens south of North Platte. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.