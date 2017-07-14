Margaret Eastburn

Margaret Easturn, age 90, of Arnold, ied July 12, 2017 at Great Plains Health in North Platte.

She married Jim Eastburn on July 21, 1946 and the couple made their home in Arnold. From the early 50’s, they owned and operated Jim’s Bar until 1979.

She was preceded in death by her husband, 6 brothers, 2 sisters and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Survivors include three sons, Jerry (Joan) of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Dan of North Platte and Lee of Arnold, 8 grandchildren, Stephanie (Jim) Jacobson of North Platte, Kelley (Sean) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Scott (Robyn) Geiser of Cozad, Jessica (Brandon) Curyea of Kearney, Christa Eastburn of Chicago, Jackie Atkins of Arnold, Joe Bob (Randi) Atkins of Arnold and Jenny Atkins of North Platte, and 12 great-grandchildren; an honorary granddaughter, Mackenzie Kulp of Arnold; and a sister, Mildred Pinkston of Arnold.

Memorials are suggested to St. Agnes Catholic hurch or the Arnold Cemetery in her memory.

Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Agnes Catholic Church. The family suggests Husker apparel for the wake services, which will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at the church with Father James Hunt as celebrant. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.